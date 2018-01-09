Ant and Dec take on Phil and Holly at National Television Awards

Ant and Dec have taken home the Presenter prize for the last 16 years.

Double act Ant and Dec will battle it out against Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to be voted the nation’s favourite presenting duo.

Both pairs are up for the coveted TV Presenter title at the 2018 National Television Awards (NTAs), with Bradley Walsh also in contention.

The Geordie duo are reigning champions, having won the title for a record-breaking 16 years.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)

The glittering awards ceremony will see prizes handed out in several categories.

The Drama gong looks too close to call with infidelity potboiler Doctor Foster and date rape drama Liar up against medical stalwarts Call The Midwife and Casualty, as well as fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which will be hoping to take the prize home to Westeros.

It is a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling actresses Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones.

The Great British Bake Off will be hoping to take home the Challenge Show trophy after its move from the BBC to Channel 4, but faces tough competition from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, MasterChef and the hugely popular Love Island.

The new Crime Drama category recognises a year when primetime mysteries became the nation’s favourite TV genre. The shortlist pits Line Of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock.

Other categories include Talent Show, Serial Drama, Comedy and Newcomer.

This year the NTAs are paying tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him.

Sir Bruce Forsyth (PA)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round To Mrs Brown’s have the honour of competing for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

ITV will broadcast the star-studded event, fronted by returning host Dermot O’Leary, live from the O2 London on January 23.

TV fans can vote for their winners at the official NTAs website until noon on January 23.

