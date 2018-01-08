EastEnders fans shocked at huge heist twist

Fans of the soap think the twist is part of actor Harry Reid's exit plot.

EastEnders viewers were shocked as the soap served up a huge twist – Ben Mitchell has the heist loot.

Fans of the BBC soap had been speculating about the location of the money and jewellery stolen in the New Year’s Day heist.

And their questions were answered on Monday night when Ben was seen admiring his takings.

“What the hell?? #Ben little sneak had the loot all the time!!” said one stunned fan on Twitter.

#Eastenders What the hell?? #Ben little sneak had the loot all the time!! 😳😳 — Tracey Byrne (@MissMajorB) January 8, 2018

“So Ben stole the money after all! Great twist!” said another.

So Ben stole the money after all! Great twist! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/iVxFmh4vT9 — Ruairi McCallion (@Rurz) January 8, 2018

One surprised fan tweeted: “I didn’t see that coming. #EastEnders Ben has the money!!! When Phil finds out. So who did Ben collab with then to get the money? Billie?! Surely not?!”

I didn't see that coming. 🤔👀 #EastEnders Ben has the money!!! When Phil finds out. So who did Ben collab with then to get the money? Billie?! Surely not?! — Dan (@PauIoDyballer) January 8, 2018

“Oh my god Ben has it all wicked twist,” praised another.

Oh my god Ben has it all wicked twist @bbceastenders #EastEnders — 🎀 Stacey 🎀 (@crabpastestace) January 8, 2018

Actor Harry Reid, who plays Ben, is set to leave Albert Square this year.

Viewers are now wondering whether taking the heist stash will be part of his exit storyline.

“As if it was Ben that took the money and jewellery this is definitely his exit storyline he either goes on the run or get killed,” said one.

#EastEnders asif it was Ben that took the money and jewellery this is definitely his exit storyline he either goes on the run or get killed — tishaa;mariieey (@MisTintehotbabe) January 8, 2018

So, someone double-crossed Phil and Aidan. And Ben's not letting Donna go in Abi's room. Guessing this is the start of Ben's exit storyline. #EastEnders — Laurie (@haurielooper) January 8, 2018

“Guessing this is the start of Ben’s exit storyline,” said another.

:: EastEnders continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018