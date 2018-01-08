Celebrity Big Brother's India upset by drag makeover

A drag makeover causes tension in the Celebrity Big Brother house, when it appears to offend transgender contestant India Willoughby.

The newsreader, 52, has previously confessed to having a phobia of drag queens, and looks less than impressed when Shane Jenek transforms Andrew Brady into one named Betty Swollocks.

A clip shared ahead of Monday night’s instalment of the Channel 5 programme shows the rest of the housemates laughing and asking questions as Brady parades around the house, while Willoughby looks fed up and remains tight-lipped.

Jenek – who is know as Courtney Act when in drag – asks Willoughby if she is having a “traumatic response” to Betty but she remains quiet.

Model Jess Impiazzi can then be heard whispering: “It’s going to kick off, isn’t it?”

Willoughby previously had stern words with some of her fellow contestants when they accidentally referred to her as “he”. And she stormed off when singer Ginuwine said he would not date a transgender person.

