Fans gets first look at new series of Call The Midwife

Nonnatus House will welcome its first West Indian nurse.

Call The Midwife fans have been given a sneak peek at the first trailer for the seventh series.

The footage gives a glimpse at the births, tears and drama in store for the midwives at Nonnatus House, as well as the arrival of the show’s first West Indian nurse, Lucille (Leonie Elliott).

Creators of the BBC drama have said the character will give an insight into the experience of Caribbean nurses who came to the UK in the 1960s to join the NHS workforce.

Catching up with London’s East End in 1963, series seven will confront the nurses with everything from leprosy and Huntingdon’s Chorea to tokophobia (fear of pregnancy) and unmarried mothers.

As a building surge sees slums swapped for new tower blocks, romance between Trixie (Helen George) and Christopher (Jack Hawkins) blooms, while Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) finds her authority unexpectedly challenged.

The new series comes after the programme won the Christmas Day ratings battle for the second year in a row, with an audience of 9.6 million people tuning in.

© Press Association 2018