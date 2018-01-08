Gwyneth Paltrow confirms engagement to Brad Falchuk

8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Gwyneth and Brad have been linked for more than three years.

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend Brad Falchuk.

The Hollywood actress, 45, and the Glee co-creator said they felt “incredibly lucky” as they shared the news in a joint statement.

The statement given to Good Morning America said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

A representative for the actress confirmed she and Falchuk are set to wed.

Paltrow later shared an image of herself and Falchuk posing on the cover of her magazine GOOP, with the headline “In Deep”.

She added an engagement ring emoji to the post on Instagram.

💍

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

The couple have been romantically linked for more than three years but have been relatively quiet about their relationship. They have been at the centre of engagement rumours in recent months.

Last episode of Stranger Things on a lazy Saturday. 🔥😱

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

The engagement comes almost four years after Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin split after a decade of marriage, a process they called “conscious uncoupling”.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together – daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses.

© Press Association 2018

