Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on his birthday

8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

David Bowie died aged 69 in January 2016 after battling cancer.

Iman has shared baby pictures of her late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 71st birthday.

The model, 62, posted the series of black and white photographs on Instagram.

The images show a baby – presumably the late singer-songwriter – sitting against a cushion.

The caption reads: “1947 – Forever. #BowieForever.”

The Black Star singer died aged 69 in January 2016 following a battle with cancer.

Bowie’s son, film director Duncan Jones, also paid tribute, sharing a card he had made for his father to tell him he was going to be a grandfather.

He said: “8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me.

“I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour.

“Happy birthday dad!”

Jones and his wife Rodene Ronquillo welcomed their son in 2016, six months after the death of Bowie.

The Warcraft director announced the new arrival on Twitter saying: “Stenton David Jones. Born July 10th, exactly six months after his grandad made room for him. Love you both so.”

