Ewan McGregor thanks wife and rumoured girlfriend after Globes win

8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The Trainspotting actor is reported to have separated from Eve Mavrakis.

Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and the actress rumoured to be his new girlfriend as he collected his Golden Globe.

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.

Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.

He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Ewan McGregor and his award for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Fargo (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.

“There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

McGregor and Mavrakis were married in 1995 but reports from late last year alleged the pair are now estranged, following his rumoured romance with Fargo co-star Winstead.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Ewan McGregor arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Neither McGregor nor Mavrakis have commented officially on reports about the state of their marriage.

Trainspotting star McGregor was photographed alone on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, where he wore all black and sported a Time’s Up badge in support of the campaign to end gender discrimination across all industries.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight

New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight
Lidls latest special offer is a complete BARGAIN

Lidls latest special offer is a complete BARGAIN
Holly Willoughby dazzles during Dancing On Ice return

Holly Willoughby dazzles during Dancing On Ice return

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap
Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall

Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall
India Willoughby clashes with Amanda Barrie after CBB misgendering incident

India Willoughby clashes with Amanda Barrie after CBB misgendering incident
EastEnders CANCELLED amid heist drama - leaving soap fans furious

EastEnders CANCELLED amid heist drama - leaving soap fans furious