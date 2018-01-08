Quincy Jones and other stars react to Oprah Winfrey's Globes speech

A host of stars from the entertainment world congratulated Oprah Winfrey on her historic win.

Quincy Jones has said it was “an honour” to support Oprah Winfrey after she thanked him in her Golden Globes speech, as she made history as the first black woman to be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille award.

Winfrey, 63, gave a rousing speech as she picked up the accolade and paid tribute to actor, musician and producer Jones, 84, who was responsible for her landing her role in the film The Color Purple.

Oprah Winfrey (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She was cast as Sofia Johnson in the Steven Spielberg-directed film, which saw her nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar in 1986.

Following Winfrey’s speech, during which she thanked Jones after talking about people who had made her “journey to this stage possible”, he tweeted: “It’s been an absolute honor to support & stand by you since the beginning my dear @Oprah… From ‘ The Color Purple’ to now. Congratulations & all my love to you… Well deserved'”.

Singer Mariah Carey hailed Winfrey as an “incredible role model”.

She tweeted: “Congratulations @Oprah. You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life”.

Apollo 13 director Ron Howard described Winfrey’s speech as “the most extraordinary and inspiring moment”.

Howard tweeted: “Probably the most extraordinary & inspiring moment I’ve ever witnessed at an award show. I had to dry my eyes before presenting the director’s award right after @Oprah’s speech.”

Harry Potter and The OA star Jason Isaacs also enthused about the speech, tweeting: “If you didn’t watch @Oprah elevating the art of communication and inspiration at the @GoldenGlobes, get your children – get your daughters – and do yourselves a favour. Show them how leaders SHOULD speak”.

Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser tweeted: “This is the sermon I needed today. Thank you @Oprah.”

Maria Shriver, the former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, said she was “proud” of Winfrey, adding: “A new day is on the horizon. Yes it is. May we all greet it with hope, resolve and faith. #TIMESUP.”

Joan Grande, the mother of singer Ariana Grande whose concert in Manchester last year was the scene of a terror attack, said Winfrey made her proud to be a woman.

She tweeted: “I love @Oprah… she made me so proud to be a woman! Magnificent speech, magnificent career, magnificent woman! #GoldenGlobes.”

Winfrey was presented with her award by actress Reese Witherspoon.

