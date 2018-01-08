75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies were the big winners on the night.

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film

In The Fade

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

