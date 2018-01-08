75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies were the big winners on the night.
Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film
In The Fade
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
© Press Association 2018