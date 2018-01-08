75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies were the big winners on the night.

Gary Oldman shows off his Golden Globe

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lady Bird

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

James Franco won comedy actor in a movie
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Ewan McGregor won with Fargo
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies

Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss won with The Handmaid's Tale
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman with the Big Little Lies cast
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best Animated Feature Film
Coco

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film
In The Fade

Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

Best Original Song, Motion Picture
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

