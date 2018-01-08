Ewan McGregor thanks wife and rumoured girlfriend after Globes win

He is reported to be separated from Eve Mavrakis.

Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and the actress rumoured to be his new girlfriend as he collected his Golden Globe.

The Scottish star won the best actor in a limited series for TV gong for his role as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in Fargo.

Congratulations to Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Fargo (@FargoFX) – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oxG2EAVb78 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Picking up his prize dressed in a black tuxedo and black shirt with a Time’s Up badge on his lapel, he paid tribute to Eve Mavrakis and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star who is reported to be his new girlfriend.

He said: “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

Two great performances, one amazing honor. Congrats to Ewan McGregor on his Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Limited Series. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kedlpKDb0p — Fargo (@FargoFX) January 8, 2018

“And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.

“There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

