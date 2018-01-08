Corrie's Alya holds candlelit vigil following Luke's murder

8th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Luke was murdered by Weatherfield villain Pat Phelan.

Coronation Street's Alya is heart-broken

Devastated Alya Nazir holds a candlelit vigil for her murdered boyfriend Luke Britton in moving scenes in Coronation Street.

The mechanic (Dean Fagan) was shot and his car set on fire by evil Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).

Alya, played by Sair Khan, is broken-hearted when the police tell her that Luke’s body has been found in his burnt-out car.

Immediately assuming the Parker brothers are responsible, she tells the police that she believes it was a racially motivated attack – unaware that Luke’s killer is on their doorstep.

The Nazirs decide to hold a vigil for Luke – watched by Phelan himself.

:: Coronation Street airs on ITV at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday.

© Press Association 2018

