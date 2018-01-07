Witherspoon and Washington urge people at home to wear black for Golden Globes

7th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The Time's Up initiative was created following the recent wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has shared a video urging people at home to wear black during the Golden Globes in support of Hollywood’s campaign against sexual harassment. 

The actress is one of hundreds of prominent women in the entertainment industry involved in Time’s Up, an initiative that was created in the wake of the sexual assault and harassment allegations which have emerged in recent months.

The group is advocating for gender equality and has launched a legal fund to support sexual harassment victims, and also supports stars wearing black to the awards ceremony to show solidarity with victims.

In a brief video posted on several social media accounts, Witherspoon and other stars including Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Tessa Thompson and Kerry Washington encouraged viewers at home to join in.

The group said: “However you choose to participate – you can get dressed up in a gown if you want.

“We’re accepting PJs and sweats too. Whatever you want.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who is also in the video, announced that the campaign has already raised $15 million (£11 million).

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest special offer is a complete BARGAIN

Lidls latest special offer is a complete BARGAIN
New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight

New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight
Bride battling cancer dies hours after saying 'I do'

Bride battling cancer dies hours after saying 'I do'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall

Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall
Coaches face heartache as The Voice UK returns this weekend

Coaches face heartache as The Voice UK returns this weekend
Dramatic change on the way as Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning

Dramatic change on the way as Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap