Dancing On Ice's Jake Quickenden is serial reality star, joke viewers

7th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The 29-year-old has been on The X Factor and I'm A Celebrity and was a reserve for The Jump.

Jake Quickenden first found the limelight on The X Factor

Dancing On Ice viewers could not resist a few jibes after reality show regular Jake Quickenden got his skates on for the new series of the programme.

The 29-year-old first found the limelight on The X Factor in both 2012 and 2014 and since then has appeared in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and was a reserve contestant on winter sports show The Jump.

Viewers joked that Quickenden has had “more reality TV shows than hot dinners” and was a “professional reality TV show contestant” as he took to the ice on the ITV programme on Sunday night.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Does Jake have a reality show bucket list or something?”

“Jake Quickenden never met a reality show he didn’t like…” teased another.

Another viewer tweeted: “Had no idea professional reality TV show contestant was an actual career but this Jake lad is proving me wrong.”

One person even joked: “Heard a rumour that Jake paid ITV to bring back #DancingOnIce because he’d run out of reality shows to appear on.”

However, it seems Quickenden’s reality show experience has stood him in good stead, as many fans are tipping him to win the ice skating competition.

“Jake is definitely the winner for me !!! What a performance,” said one.

Another said: “Jake quickenden on #DancingOnIce was amazing omg!!! Spreadeagles! Knee slide! ACTUAL TURNS!!!”

Dancing On Ice has returned to ITV after a four-year hiatus, with a refreshed format. The series continues Sunday at 6pm on TV3 and live on 3player. 

© Press Association 2018

