Antony Cotton kicks off Dancing On Ice's new series

7th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The most challenging show is back on our screens.

Dancing On Ice returned to screens with Antony Cotton's routine (ITV)

The revamped version of Dancing On Ice has kicked off with a routine from Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, who managed to avoid slipping or tripping on the ice.

The ITV programme, which ended in 2014 after nine series, sees celebrities paired with professional skaters in a bid to impress with tricky ice dancing routines.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have returned as presenters, and the judging panel is comprised of former Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean – who previously acted as coaches – choreographer Jason Gardiner and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Cotton and his skating partner Brandee Malto performed to Club Tropicana by Wham!, and he dedicated the routine to a friend of his who died.

The actor managed to remain on his feet throughout the themed routine, and he was given an overall score of 15.5 from the judges out of a possible 40.

Gardiner quipped after Cotton’s themed dance: “I didn’t know what you were doing Antony, I like the fact that you set the scene, but then I didn’t understand the rest of the story.

“Were you a waiter or a gigolo?”

Referring to a part of the routine in which he offered the judges a cocktail, Cotton replied: “If you’d have had a drink, you’d have understood it.”

Gardiner, who gave him three points out of 10, said: “If I’d had a drink, you might have looked better.”

He added that Cotton had “good energy, good presence” but said he needs to work on his “finish”.

Also dancing in the first episode of the series are Candice Brown, Stephanie Waring, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Jake Quickenden and Kem Cetinay.

The other remaining celebrity contestants will dance in the second episode next Sunday at 6pm on TV3 and live on 3player.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This alternative to a wedding dress is NOT for the faint-hearted

[PIC] This alternative to a wedding dress is NOT for the faint-hearted
Dramatic change on the way as Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning

Dramatic change on the way as Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning

New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight

New weather warning issued as temperatures are set to plummet again tonight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall

Met Eireann issues status yellow weather warning as temperatures fall
Coaches face heartache as The Voice UK returns this weekend

Coaches face heartache as The Voice UK returns this weekend
EastEnders CANCELLED amid heist drama - leaving soap fans furious

EastEnders CANCELLED amid heist drama - leaving soap fans furious
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap