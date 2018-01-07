Strictly star Alexandra Burke announces engagement

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Alexandra Burke has announced she is engaged to her partner Joshua Ginnelly.The 29-year-old singer and former X Factor winner declared the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday. 18-12- 17 ?? I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so ...

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Alexandra Burke has announced she is engaged to her partner Joshua Ginnelly.

The 29-year-old singer and former X Factor winner declared the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

She shared a photo of her kissing her new fiance in Paris last month, with “I said yes” written on her upheld hand and a diamond ring on her finger.

Burke, who lost her mother – singer Melissa Bell – in August last year, said she would have been “very happy for us both”.

Alexandra Burke announced her happy news in an Instagram post (Matt Crossick/PA)

She wrote: “Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected.

“My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of.

“Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer.

“So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much.

“We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything…

“Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened.

“I know she is smiling and very happy for us both – because little did I know she knew about it.

“For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages – thank you.

“Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before.

“Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness.

“I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx”

