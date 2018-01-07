Woody Harrelson: I fired up joint to get through Trump dinner

7th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star says the president could only talk about money.

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson has revealed he “fired up a joint” to get through dinner with Donald Trump.

The actor said he and his friend Jesse Ventura – then the governor of Minnesota – met the president at New York’s Trump Tower ahead of the 2004 US election.

Harrelson, 56, told the Observer magazine in an interview: “Talk about a tough dinner to get through.  All he could talk about was money.

“After about 45 minutes, I was like ‘excuse me’, and walked outside and fired up a joint.

“I was like: ‘Whoa, how am I going to get through the rest of this meal?’ I wouldn’t even have dinner with that mother and here he is the f***ing president.”

Harrelson, who is appearing in upcoming Star Wars spin off Solo: A Star Wars Story, said he has now quit smoking cannabis “to get my head together”.

He admitted sudden fame gained through his role as barman Woody Boyd in sitcom Cheers had made him arrogant

But he credits life with his wife Laura Louie and their three daughters as making him into “a better human being”.

© Press Association 2018

