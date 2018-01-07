Lady Victoria Hervey: I've frozen my eggs at 41 - I'm desperate to be a mother

The reality TV star and It Girl said she wants to find her "Prince Charming".

Lady Victoria Hervey has said she has frozen her eggs as she is “desperate” to become a mother.

The 41-year-old socialite realised that she wants to have children but that a “major part of the problem” is that she is single.

But she said male friends have offered to father her child if she does not meet her “Prince Charming” before she turns 45.

Lady Victoria wrote in the Mail On Sunday: “Just before Christmas, I had six eggs removed from my ovaries and frozen in a fertility clinic.

Lady Victoria Hervey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“At the end of this month, I intend to go through the exhausting procedure again in the hope that I will produce another half-dozen or so eggs.”

She added: “It will, I hope, fill what has become rather a hole in my life.”

Lady Victoria, the daughter of the late 6th Marquess of Bristol who is known for being an “It Girl”, said that she became aware that she is “desperate” to have a child, although her realisation came “nearly too late”.

“In fact, I want two,” she said.

“Which is why I’m hoping science might be able to stop the clock until I can find the right man to be a father to my babies.

“A major part of the problem is that I’m still single. Despite some intense relationships in my early 20s – the longest being four years with Danish restaurateur Mogens Tholstrup – they all fizzled out eventually.”

Lady Victoria said that TV star Stacey Solomon, with whom she starred on Channel 4 reality show The Jump in 2015, prompted her to consider freezing her eggs.

She said that the process of going through hormone injections to retrieve the eggs left her feeling as though she was pregnant, and that she is “dreading” going through it again, “but I’m hoping that, long-term, it’ll have been worth it”.

Lady Victoria said she wants to become a mother “before I turn 45, before it starts to get really tough”.

She wants the “emotional aspect of a relationship”, rather than “just paying for a sperm donor”, she said.

She added: “I do have a back-up plan if my Prince Charming doesn’t materialise.

“I’ve got friends who’ve said they’d be prepared to father my child, and I’m considering that option very seriously.”

