Ratings success for The Voice UK as singing show returns

Olly Murs has made a good start to his new job.

The new series of The Voice UK has made a strong start as the most-watched programme on Saturday night.

Overnight data shows the launch episode of the singing programme, which saw new coach Olly Murs make his debut, was watched by an average of 5.6 million viewers and had a 27.6% audience share, ITV said.

The audience peaked at 6.1 million viewers during the broadcast, which aired from 8pm until 9.35pm.

Olly Murs on The Voice UK (ITV)

Overnight figures include those watching on ITV+1.

The new series’ first episode was slightly down in the ratings compared to the equivalent from last year.

The launch show in 2017 was viewed by an average of 5.9 million and peaked at 6.9 million according to the overnight ratings.

But it still marks a boost from when the talent show aired on BBC One the previous year, with an average of 3.2 million viewers for the same slot.

On Saturday, The Voice UK clashed with portions of BBC One’s Wedding Day Winners and then Casualty, which were watched by an average of 2.3 million and 3.8 million viewers respectively.

Murs, who replaced previous coach Gavin Rossdale, appeared along with returning panellists Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

Fans welcomed the former X Factor star with open arms as he made his debut, but it was the grandparent of a contestant who stole the show.

After 16-year-old singer Donel Mangena impressed all four coaches with his rendition of Major Lazer and Justin Bieber’s Cold Water – incorporating some lines in his family’s native Zimbabwean language – his beloved gran ran onstage to perform some moves of her own.

:: The Voice UK continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday.

© Press Association 2018