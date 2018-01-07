First celebs put their best blades forward as Dancing On Ice returns

After weeks of training, the comeback series will launch on Sunday night.

After several weeks of bumps, bruises, break-ups and replacements, the stars are finally taking to the rink as Dancing On Ice returns.

ITV’s comeback series will kick off on Sunday night as a fresh batch of celebrity contestants show off their newly learnt skills on the ice.

After a four-year hiatus, the show will come with a refreshed format.

Jason Gardiner returns with a revamped panel (David Mirzoeff/PA)

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return as presenters, former champion skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will swap their previous roles as mentors and choreographers for slots on the judges’ panel, joined by series regular Jason Gardiner and newcomer Ashley Banjo.

The programme will also air at the earlier time of 6pm to allow for more family-friendly viewing.

After weeks of training, Sunday’s launch show will see one half of the dozen new hopefuls give their debut performances. Their tracks include:

Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – Shut Up And Dance (Walk The Moon)

Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon – Blow Your Mind Away (Dua Lipa)

Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – Club Tropicana (Wham!)

Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman – Runnin’ (Naughty Boy and Beyonce)

Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – Wrapped Up (Olly Murs)

Candice Brown and Matt Evers – At Last (Etta James)

The competition comes after a run of long hours and intense training schedules that spelled a rocky period for some of the stars.

Cetinay announced his split from Love Island girlfriend Amber Davies and Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent admitted to suffering bruising and dizziness as she gave up smoking for the show.

Elsewhere, preparations for the series have been marred with early hiccups, including the replacement of cricketer Monty Panesar with singer Lemar due to an injury.

Shortly after the professional partners were unveiled, skaters Megan Marschall and Lloyd Jones dropped out due to “personal reasons” and were replaced by Murphy and Hanretty.

:: Dancing On Ice returns to ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

© Press Association 2018