CBB viewers hit out at Daniel O'Reilly's first diary room comments

Viewers were not happy with Dapper Laughs' first impression.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers are not impressed with new housemate Daniel O’Reilly following his comments about both Jess Impiazzi and the female Big Brother voice.

Fans hit out at the new entry within minutes of his first diary room chat with Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell.

The comedian, best known by his stage name Dapper Laughs, admitted his regret after previously making a joke about rape during a stand-up show.

He told the housemates that he now knows “you shouldn’t even talk about or discuss it”.

Moments later, he entered the diary room and asked the voice “what are you wearing”, before telling Mitchell that he would be “hanging out the back of” the “gorgeous” Ex On The Beach star within a fortnight.

Furious viewers took to Twitter to criticise his comments.

One wrote: “Watching celebrity big brother and Dapper Laughs doesn’t get it. Talking about rape is important to address the issue that exists. You can’t ‘not talk about rape’, you can’t make awful jokes about it. Learn the difference.”

Watching celebrity big brother and Dapper Laughs doesn't get it. Talking about rape is important to address the issue that exists. You can't "not talk about rape", you can't make awful jokes about it. Learn the difference — Mia (@ShepherdMia) January 6, 2018

Another commented: “Dapper Laughs: I’m really sorry about my rape joke. Also Dapper Laughs: you’ll be hanging off the back of her next week. Also also Dapper Laughs: oh big brother you’re a naughty girl. What you wearing?”

Dapper Laughs: I’m really sorry about my rape joke Also Dapper Laughs: you’ll be hanging off the back of her next week. Also also Dapper Laughs: oh big brother you’re a naughty girl. What you wearing?#cbb #CBBUK — hola senor (@Senor_gulicreza) January 6, 2018

One asked: “Is it just me who thinks Jonny and Dapper are just sexualising women. ‘Give it two weeks and you’ll be hanging out the back of her’. I hope Big Brother show Jess their lack of respect for women so she can keep clear. Disgusting.”

Is it just me who thinks Jonny and Dapper are just sexualising women. "Give it two weeks and you'll be hanging out the back of her." I hope Big Brother show Jess their lack of respect for women so she can keep clear. Disgusting. 🤮 #cbb #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUK — Jodie Glover Ford (@Wildspiritofjo) January 6, 2018

Another similarly posted: “Barely a few hours into the #CBB house and Dapper Laughs has already called Big Brother a ‘nawty Girl’ & ‘what are you wearing?’ On what’s meant to be a ‘feminist’ series. Wasn’t funny 4 years ago, not funny now #crapperlaughs.”

Barely a few hours into the #CBB house and Dapper Laughs has already called Big Brother a “nawty Girl” & “what are you wearing?” On what’s meant to be a ‘feminist’ series. Wasn’t funny 4 years ago, not funny now #crapperlaughs — Becky’s Rad Screen Name (@Becky_Super) January 6, 2018

Mitchell awkwardly responded that he thought Impiazzi was a “lovely girl”.

© Press Association 2018