CBB puts new men through their paces with late-night chores

The women took control as the men spent their first few hours in the house.

The new Celebrity Big Brother housemates have already been put through their paces after being subjected to late-night housework.

Saturday night’s episode saw the new arrivals take on chores delegated by their female counterparts within moments of entering the Channel 5 house – but the tasks proved to be an effective ice-breaker.

Love Island star Jonny Mitchell was ordered to clean the toilets after saying on his introductory video clip that “feminism has gone too far”.

Jonny Mitchell took up the toilet brush (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, singer Ginuwine dished out hand massages in his role as a butler alongside former ballet dancer Wayne Sleep.

But while the challenges were taken as a bit of light-hearted fun by most, Ann Widdecombe said she “disapproved” of the idea, insisting that gender equality “is not about humiliating the other gender” and adding that “just because men have done it for years, doesn’t make it right”.

The former MP was also given a shock when new entry Courtney Act’s skirt slipped off for a second time, later telling the Big Brother diary room that she “could have done without” the view.

Elsewhere, Ex On The Beach star Jess Impiazzi and The Apprentice hopeful Andrew Brady bonded over toilet humour and India Willoughby continued to ruffle feathers as she argued with Act over LGBT issues.

She then left the group and went to bed, as Malika Haqq labelled her a “victim”. She was later given a supportive cuddle by Rachel Johnson.

