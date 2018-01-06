CBB's 'iconic' Courtney Act backed by Little Mix star after wardrobe malfunction

6th Jan 18 | Latest News

The new housemate caused quite a stir when her skirt fell down as she arrived at the CBB house.

91584103-a290-447a-ba46-edd677d4b1bd

Drag queen Courtney Act is being backed to win Celebrity Big Brother by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star was left exposed from the waist down when she entered the Channel 5 programme on Friday evening when her sequinned dress fell down upon her approach to the house.

The TV personality, whose real name is Shane Jenek, was applauded for making the “most iconic entrance” by Thirlwall.

She tweeted, on the band’s Twitter account: “In honour of @courtneyact joining the @bbuk house and already delivering the most iconic entrance.

“I’ll be rooting for you! #ShaneToWin jade x.”

The singer shared a picture of herself with Act, who appears in Little Mix music video Power.

Act has also been supported by other famous fans, including TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt and Geordie Shore and former Big Brother star Marnie Simpson.

Following Act’s eye-catching arrival to Big Brother, Moffatt wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely buzzing Courtney act is on big brother. Shantay you stay, now sissy that walk into that house #Cbb.”

Simpson tweeted: “Everyone please support my good friend @courtneyact aka shane he’s literally the best person ever #CBB.”

Act was among the eight male stars to enter the Big Brother house, days after an all-female line-up had kicked off the new series, along with footballer John Barnes, singer Ginuwine and controversial comedian Daniel O’Reilly.

The other new additions were Boyzone singer Shane Lynch, Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep and The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady.

They joined the female housemates who include former MP Ann Widdecombe, journalist Rachel Johnson, newsreader India Willoughby and soap star Amanda Barrie.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Saturday on 3e and live on 3player. You can catch up on all of the action from the show so far on 3player right now.

© Press Association 2018

