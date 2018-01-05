Oscar-winner Paul Haggis denies allegations of sexual assault

His lawyer said the director rejects 'these anonymous claims' from four women.

Oscar winning filmmaker Paul Haggis has questioned if Scientology might be involved after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

A civil lawsuit charging the Crash director with sexually assaulting a woman has prompted three additional women to come forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct.

A statement from Haggis’ lawyer Christine Lepera said: “Mr Haggis denies these anonymous claims in whole.

Paul Haggis and wife Deborah (Ian West/PA)

“In a society where one of a person’s fundamental rights is the ability to confront an accuser, that right has now been eviscerated when it comes to anyone being charged in the press with any sort of sexual misconduct.

“Notably, no one has reached out to anyone on Mr Haggis’ team other than the press to report this.”

She added: “Mr Haggis also questions whether Scientology has any role here, which he notes has been attacking him for years with false accusations.”

Haggis is one of the most high-profile people to part ways with Scientology and has appeared in multiple documentaries about the controversial religion.

He has denied the original rape allegation in a counter-complaint to the lawsuit.

