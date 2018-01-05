Gary Oldman tipped to win but Brits expecting bad night at Golden Globes

It could also be good news for Christopher Nolan and Ewan McGregor.

British stars are predicted to take home half the number of Golden Globes they picked up 10 years ago.

It is forecast that talent from the UK will pick up as few as three gongs at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday, compared with seven in 2008.

Guillermo Del Toro’s fantasy romance The Shape Of Water, featuring British actress Sally Hawkins, is leading the way with the most nominations going into the ceremony.

While Hawkins is nominated in the lead actress in a drama category, it is likely she will lose out to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand in the best actress in a drama category.

It is expected to be a good night for Gary Oldman, who is nominated for his first Golden Globe for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

He will have to fight off competition from his closest rival, Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, as well as Daniel Day-Lewis for his final performance in Phantom Thread.

It could also be a big win for Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan, if he can beat off a challenge from The Shape Of Water’s Del Toro.

The other Brit likely to pick up a statue is Ewan McGregor for his turn as twins in the third series of TV hit Fargo, but he will face competition from Kyle MacLachlan for the return of Twin Peaks.

While stars from the UK received a bumper number of nominations – including nods for Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Daniel Kaluuya, Claire Foy, Sir Ridley Scott, Jude Law and Freddie Highmore – most are expected to be left disappointed.

Last year talent from the UK scored five gongs at the ceremony, but just three in 2015 and 2016.

In 2014 the British hopefuls left the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel empty handed.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday January 7.

