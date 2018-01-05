Ed Sheeran tops first music charts of 2018

The star has carried the top spot into the new year.

Ed Sheeran has claimed the first number ones of the year after topping both the albums and singles charts.

While the singer’s latest collection Divide holds the top spot for another week, single Perfect has claimed a fifth week running in pole position, marking the fourth time that the record and one of its tracks have dominated both lists together.

This year’s opening week has seen a major shuffle of the singles list, now empty of Christmas tunes.

Sheeran’s collaboration with Eminem on River starts 2018 at number two, while rapper and comedian Big Shaq’s viral hit Man’s Not Hot has jumped to number three.

Happy new year everyone x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:56am PST

They are followed by Anywhere, by Rita Ora, in fourth position and Havana, by Camila Cabello and Young Thug, in fifth.

Over in the albums list, Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All holds second position for another week, while Rag ‘N’ Bone man’s Human jumps to third place, pushing Eminem’s Revival to number four.

With the movie awards season on the way, the soundtrack to musical extravaganza The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, has soared 15 places to number four.

Coming days after the film’s release in UK cinemas, it is the first motion picture cast recording to enter the top five since the La La Land soundtrack last year.

Sheeran’s victory marks an explosive start to the year for the singer, who will make his debut in hit US cartoon The Simpsons this weekend.

He will voice a young British pianist and juice fan called Brendan, who takes a shine to smart schoolgirl Lisa in an episode airing on Fox on Sunday.

Sparks fly when he questions why she did not applaud his piano performance and the pair begin to spend more time – and ice cream – together over their shared passion for music.

© Press Association 2018