Dua Lipa apologises for 'upset' after using racial term in 2014 cover track

5th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said that she "shouldn't have gone there".

Singer Dua Lipa has apologised for causing “upset” when she used part of a racially insensitive term in an earlier cover track.

The British popstar, 22, faced backlash after her 2014 version of Mila J’s Smoke, Drink, Break-Up resurfaced, which features a distorted recording of her mentioning part of the “n-word”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said she did not mean to “offend” anybody and admitted that she “shouldn’t have gone there”.

The New Rules star said: “In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone.

“I didn’t say the full word but I can admit I shouldn’t have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion. I wasn’t thinking it through at the time.”

She then added: “I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x.”

Her post comes hours after she told fans that she was spending some time in Jamaica to work on her upcoming album.

She wrote on Instagram: “If you need me i’ll be here for a couple of weeks. I feel so lucky to have woken up in paradise with some of my favourite people that I love working with to start writing for my next album.

“So grateful for all these opportunities and so thankful to get to do this as my job.”

