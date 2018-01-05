Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch introduce new son with social media snap

5th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

They shared the adorable photo of the new arrival two days after his birth.

Model Abbey Clancy and footballer Peter Crouch have welcomed the arrival of their new son with an adorable Instagram snap.

The mother, 31, shared the black and white photo of baby Johnny on Friday, less than two days after giving birth.

Her husband also shared the news over Twitter, posting the same picture with the caption: “Here he is. Heir to the throne. Johnny crouch born 3/1/18.”

The happy news comes days after Clancy shared a photo of her fully grown baby bump stamped with the caption “Ugh”.

Baby Johnny is the pair’s first son, following the births of their daughters Sophia (2011) and Liberty (2015).

So much love this morning 💗💗💗#sisters

A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on

Clancy, who rose to fame as runner-up in Britain’s Next Top Model before winning the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, married the Stoke City player in 2011.

