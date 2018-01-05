Brit Awards announce early winner of this year's British producer prize

Mac has worked on hits with bands such as JLS and One Direction.

The British music producer who has worked on some of the industry’s biggest hits from artists such as Ed Sheeran and One Direction is to be honoured at this year’s Brit Awards.

Producer and songwriter Steve Mac, who has also worked alongside award-winning musicians such as Pink, Calvin Harris and Rita Ora, will be awarded the British Producer award.

He said: “I feel truly humbled to receive this prestigious award, especially as it’s voted for by my record label peers who I greatly respect.



“This really is the icing on the cake at the end of such an amazing year, not only for me personally but for British music.”

Records produced by Mac, 45, have notched up worldwide sales of more than 200 million, the Brit Awards said.

In 2010 the song he penned for boyband JLS, Beat Again, was awarded the best single gong at the Brit Awards. Other hits he has worked on include Sheeran’s hit song Shape Of You and Pink’s What About Us.

Brits chairman Jason Iley, who is also the chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland, added: “I am absolutely delighted for Steve – what a phenomenal year.

“He has worked with the biggest artists and delivered the biggest songs around the world.

“Steve is an incredibly talented and versatile producer and the most worthy recipient of the Best British Producer Award after the most exceptional hit rate this past year.”

The award will be presented to Mac during this year’s ceremony being held at London’s O2 on February 21.

This year’s ceremony, the 38th, will be hosted by actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, with Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Dua Lipa confirmed to perform.

The rest of this year’s nominees will be announced on January 13 during a live broadcast on ITV, which will be hosted by Emma Willis.

