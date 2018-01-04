Sally Ann Matthews warns Corrie's evil Phelan to stay away from Seb

4th Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The soap's biggest villain fooled the teenager into handling a gun.

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has sent a warning to the show’s evil Pat Phelan as he threatened to embroil young Seb Franklin in his villainous schemes.

The teenager, played by Harry Visinoni, was sneakily persuaded by Connor McIntyre’s murderous character to put his fingertips all over a gun, which Phelan carefully stowed away while he slept off a heavy round of drinks.

Among the viewers who shared their shock over Twitter, Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley, was one of the first to ward Phelan off.

As the extra Thursday episode of the ITV soap aired, she posted: “Don’t you do anything to our Seb or you’ll have me to answer to Mr Phelan x #Corrie.”

Another viewer wrote: “Nooooo…not Seb, been through enough already.”

“Ohh he’s very very bad,” another said of Phelan. “Poor wee seb plying him with the demon whiskey.”

One added: “Hopefully he will have his comeuppance soon. It’s been a long time coming…”

Meanwhile, McIntyre responded with an image of the famous fictional Austin Powers baddie Dr Evil.

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.

© Press Association 2018

