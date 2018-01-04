CBB's Malika Haqq wins eviction immunity after impressive axe throw

Malika Haqq won immunity from the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction after an impressive axe-throwing performance.

The US TV star beat all her fellow housemates in the contest on Thursday night as she hit the bullseye, joining the eviction safety zone alongside Amanda Barrie, Jess Impiazzi and Maggie Oliver.

Her victory means she will avoid the show’s first firing line next week, after the first men enter the all-female house on Friday.

High stakes and fabulous fashion! @khloekardashian are you proud of @forevermalika as she takes on her first task in the House? 💋💘 #CBB pic.twitter.com/BsmK9Axo2f — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 3, 2018

Earlier on, Ashley James, Rachel Johnson, Ann Widdecombe and India Willoughby missed out on the chance of immunity after they all failed to change a car tyre in under four-and-a-half minutes.

The housemates’ second full day on the show gave rise to debate on topics such as sex-change operations on the NHS, working mothers, Brexit and Widdecombe’s romantic life.

“I have only had one romance,” Widdecombe said as she remembered her university days at Oxford. “It didn’t happen, it was never a big enough priority. If Mr Right had come along I would have been receptive, but he didn’t, and I am perfectly happy.”

Meanwhile, Willoughby showed off her breasts on request from Johnson, marking more than two years since completing gender reassignment surgery.

The girls have been bonding over body confidence in the bedroom ❤❤❤ See more in tonight's show, 9pm on @Channel5_tv #CBB pic.twitter.com/oF8ApvbbWF — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 4, 2018

“They are wonderful,” said Johnson. “They look really great.”

Barrie, 82, added: “They are dear little people, they are so sweet.”

The former Coronation Street actress also took a turn in the spotlight as she told of her struggles to be accepted when she came out as gay while working on the soap in the 1980s-90s.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday, when new male contestants will be introduced to the house.

So far, only former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes has been revealed as a new housemate.

© Press Association 2018