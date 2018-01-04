Emmerdale's Ned Porteous thanks fans after character's identity twist

Emmerdale actor Ned Porteous has thanked fans for their support after a dramatic episode saw him reveal his character’s true identity.

The real root of suave entrepreneur Tom Waterhouse’s suspicious scheming was unveiled as he admitted to the Dingle family that he was really the grown-up incarnation of Joseph Tate, the child who left the ITV soap more than 10 years ago.

His plans to destroy the family – which involved manipulating lover Debbie Dingle – were aimed at Charity Dingle, who he blamed for the suicide of his father, Chris.

As the truth was revealed on Thursday night, Porteous tweeted: “A million thankyou’s to everyone for your kind words and support for tonights ep!! You’re all brill.”

A million thankyou's to everyone for your kind words and support for tonights ep!! You're all brill 😊 x — Ned Porteous (@NedPorteous) January 4, 2018

While some were shocked by the devastating revelation, a wave of viewers rushed to compliment him on his performance as the estranged Joe Tate.

“I’m a BIG fan of Joseph already,” wrote one, while another posted: “You’re doing amazing as Joe.”

I’m a BIG fan of Joseph already 👍🏻 — Cain and Moira Fan (@Love4Coira) January 4, 2018

You're doing amazing as Joe. 👌 — Britt (@_blueeyes28) January 4, 2018

Another responded: “You really showed your true potential tonight! I am already hooked on this new villainous side, fast developing a character you love to hate.”

you really showed your true potential tonight! I am already hooked on this new villainous side, fast developing a character you love to hate 👌🏼👏🏼 — bridie 💫 (@bridingle) January 4, 2018

One similarly added: “You are absolutely brilliant… Love this meanie side of you…. Bravo mister… I can’t wait to see what more you have got in store for us.”

You are absolutely brilliant…Love this meanie side of you….Bravo mister…I can't wait to see what more you have got in store for us — Helena Gollner ❤♒🍻🇭🇷 (@HelenaGollner) January 4, 2018

“Ooh what a twist!” commented another. “Loved Tom but you’re an even better villain!”

Ooh what a twist! Loved Tom but you’re an even better villain! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 #JosephTate — Christine Fox🐝 (@foxxie75) January 4, 2018

The twist comes just a few months after he first stepped onto the show, shortly after becoming known as Mark Fowler on BBC soap EastEnders.

Ahead of his first entrance, Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod teased: “We’ve got a really interesting 12-month direction romantically-speaking, for Graham (Joe’s sidekick played by Andrew Scarborough) as well.”

Catch up on tonight's episodes on 3Player now.

© Press Association 2018