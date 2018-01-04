Wes Anderson's Isle Of Dogs to open 2018 Glasgow Film Festival

The stop-motion animation features a number of Holywood stars among the voice cast.

Wes Anderson's Isle Of Dogs animation, which will open this year's Glasgow Film Festival (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The latest movie from the director of The Grand Budapest Hotel will open this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, organisers have announced.

The UK premiere of Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs will be the curtain-raiser to the 2018 festival in February.

The animated adventure features a number of well-known stars in the voice cast, including actors Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.

The stop-motion film, set in a dystopian future Japan, is said to follow a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog.

It will have its European premiere at the Berlin Film Festival shortly before its Glasgow debut.

The opening gala for Glasgow’s 14th annual festival will take place on Wednesday February 21.

The film is set in a dystopian futuristic Japan (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

It comes four years after Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel launched the 2014 outing of the festival.

Tickets for the opening gala will go on sale on Monday, with the full programme to be announced later this month.

Wes Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Allan Hunter, co-director of the Glasgow festival, said: “Wes Anderson is one of the most imaginative, beguiling filmmakers working in world cinema and we are thrilled to open GFF 2018 with the UK premiere of his brand new film.

“Four years ago we opened the festival by booking into The Grand Budapest Hotel. This year we invite audiences to set sail for the Isle Of Dogs. It will be a night to remember and the best possible start to a great festival.”

