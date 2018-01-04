Anthony Rapp: I hoped my Kevin Spacey allegations would have an impact

The actor hit the headlines in October last year with his allegations against the Hollywood star.

Anthony Rapp has said he hoped that speaking out with allegations of sexual harassment against Kevin Spacey would “have an impact” because there is “strength in numbers”.

In October, the Star Trek: Discovery actor accused the Hollywood star of historical harassment when he was aged 14 in 1986.

Rapp claimed that Spacey, then 26, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him after a party at his apartment.

Spacey apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour” in a statement but said he did not remember the incident. However, since Rapp’s allegation, a number of other people have made claims of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning star.

Rapp has now said he wanted to speak out following the wave of sexual misconduct claims that were taking over Hollywood, prompted by allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein from a number of women in the industry.

He told Attitude magazine: “There are so many different shades and degrees of this kind of behaviour and these kinds of situations, but the most insidious to me is when it’s an abuse of power.

“No matter what, I would urge anybody to stay safe, take care of themselves and each other and to get help and support when they need it.

“There is no such thing as truly being alone, which is what I hope this moment demonstrates -that there is strength in numbers.”

He added: “I did it to stand on the shoulders of all that I was witnessing around me.

“I was hopeful that sharing my story would have an impact.”

Since Rapp’s initial allegation, Spacey has been sacked from TV drama series House Of Cards and Netflix has cut all ties with him.

The 58-year-old was edited out of Ridley Scott’s new film All The Money In The World, with Christopher Plummer replacing him in the lead role, and an internal investigation carried out by The Old Vic theatre found that 20 people claimed they had been the victims of inappropriate behaviour by Spacey, who was artistic director between 2004 and 2015.

Openly gay actor Rapp also spoke to the magazine about the importance of Star Trek’s first same-sex kiss in its history, between his character Lieutenant Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz’s Doctor Hugh Culber.

Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz for Attitude magazine (Leigh Keily/Attitude)

Rapp said: “When it happened it was a good time; it was earned and had a meaningful impact, and it was satisfying. If it had happened earlier it probably wouldn’t have had the same meaning.

“I appreciated that the relationship was revealed in subtle ways, it was just a part of the fabric of the ship. The Trek community has a vibrant LGBT+ segment to it, and people were really gratified that it was presented in a very direct, uncomplicated and human way.”

Cruz said, referring to his sexuality: “I wanted to see a character on TV who reflected my life back to me.

“Growing up, I wanted to see two men love each other and share a life, and have the same ups and downs that their heterosexual counterparts had. The fact that I got to be that change in the world was and is the greatest thrill to me.”

