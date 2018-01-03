Ellen Page announces she has married Emma Portner

The couple first began posting photographs together in the summer of 2017.

Juno star Ellen Page has married her partner Emma Portner.

The actress announced the news on Instagram with a series of photographs captioned: “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

One photograph shows both their hands wearing wedding rings, while another shows the couple leaning in for a kiss.

Portner, who is a dancer, also shared the pictures, as well as another shot of her kissing Page’s hand while they are cuddling.

She captioned them: “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

The couple have been open about their romance on social media, with Page frequently sharing posts about Portner’s work.

They also share videos of their own choreographed dance routines to pop songs by artists including Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.

Page came out in 2014 at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference benefiting LGBT youth.

In a moving speech, she said: “I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission.

“I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered.

“And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

