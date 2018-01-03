Khloe Kardashian 'so happy' for her CBB pal Malika Haqq

Her best friend is in the reality show house.

Khloe Kardashian has said she is “so happy” for her friend Malika Haqq and desperate to watch her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The reality star said she was keen to know how her pal, who makes regular appearances on the Kardashian shows, was getting on in the house.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am so happy for @ForeverMalika being on CBB but I hate that I can’t watch.

“I have to know what’s going on in there!! Is she ok? I’m trying to find links! Can anyone help me?”

I am so happy for @ForeverMalika being on CBB but I hate that I can't watch. I have to know what's going on in there!! Is she ok? 🤦🏼‍♀️ I'm trying to find links! Can anyone help me? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

When one fan replied to tell her that Haqq had broken a nail, Kardashian replied: “Lol how on earth?”

Lol how on earth? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

When another fan reported that Haqq cried when she entered the house because she was saying goodbye to her friends, Kardashian said: “Hahaha that’s cute but sooooo malika! I love that chick.”

Hahaha that's cute but sooooo malika! I love that chick 🐥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018