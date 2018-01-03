Special stamps to highlight British contributions to Game Of Thrones

3rd Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The set of themed stamps will go on sale near the end of January.

Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Arya Stark are among Game Of Thrones characters who will feature on a new series of stamps, Royal Mail has announced.

They are among 10 main protagonists from the hit HBO fantasy programme, based on the books by George RR Martin, who feature in the set, which goes on sale on January 23.

New Royal Mail stamps
Special-edition stamp featuring Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones (Royal Mail/PA)

The set of 15 first-class stamps is being released to highlight British contributions to the series.

The seven series so far have been mainly filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast.

New Royal Mail stamps
Special-edition stamp featuring Arya Stark from Game Of Thrones (Royal Mail/PA)

As well as the characters played by Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams, the roll-call of characters from Westeros also includes Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

There is also a five-stamp sheet featuring images of the Night King and his undead White Walkers, giants, direwolves and dragons, and the Iron Throne.

New Royal Mail stamps
Special-edition stamp featuring Tyrion Lannister from Game Of Thrones (Royal Mail/PA)

The collection’s release comes ahead of the eighth and final series, which is currently in production.

Fans can pre-order stamps now from the Royal Mail website and buy them from January 23 at Post Office branches across the UK or by calling Royal Mail’s customer service line.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous

We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous
HSE issues URGENT public warning as deadly virus claims first lives in Ireland

HSE issues URGENT public warning as deadly virus claims first lives in Ireland
The 19 stages of going back to work in January

The 19 stages of going back to work in January

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram

Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram
WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today

WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today
9 things I learned going booze-free for a month

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month
Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening

Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening