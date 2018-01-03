Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to headline Coachella

3rd Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The former Destiny's Child star stood down last year after announcing her pregnancy.

Beyonce will return to headline Coachella after pulling out last year because of her pregnancy, the festival has confirmed.

The singer is to top the bill of the Californian event alongside Eminem and The Weeknd, it was announced on Tuesday.

Beyonce, 36, was to headline last year but stepped down on the advice of her doctors to keep a less demanding schedule and was replaced by Lady Gaga.

The former Destiny’s Child star and her husband Jay Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

Beyonce will close both Saturdays of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place over two weekends in April in Indio, California.

Other acts include Jamiroquai, King Krule, The War On Drugs, David Byrne and Fleet Foxes.

Tickets, which start at 429 dollars (£316), go on sale at 8pm UK time on Friday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month
WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today

WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today
THIS is where the winning Christmas millionaire raffle ticket was sold

THIS is where the winning Christmas millionaire raffle ticket was sold

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening

Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening
The 19 stages of going back to work in January

The 19 stages of going back to work in January
Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram

Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram
We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous

We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous