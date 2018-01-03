Prosecutors consider Harvey Weinstein charges following police investigations

3rd Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Beverly Hills police have handed prosecutors two investigations into the disgraced producer.

Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors are considering bringing charges against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after police in Beverly Hills handed over two investigations.

They are believed to be the first cases considered by prosecutors since dozens of women came forward to accuse the producer of sexual harassment and assault.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the development on Tuesday, but did not discuss specifics of the allegations.

Harvey Weinstein with Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the stars to accuse him of sexual harassment (Yui Mok/PA)

Spokesman Greg Risling said: “Two cases have been presented to our office by the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding Mr Weinstein and are under review.”

Beverly Hills police spokeswoman Lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese confirmed the cases had been handed over by the force.

“We’re not releasing any details about the case until the review’s been completed by the DA’s office and they make a decision on whether or not they are going to file any charges,” she added.

The force previously announced it had received “multiple complaints” against Weinstein, 65, who has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

