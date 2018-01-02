Emmerdale's Adam Thomas pays tribute to 'brother' Danny Miller as he exits show

The actor made an emotional exit in dramatic scenes on Tuesday night.

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has marked his exit from the show by paying a touching birthday tribute to co-star Danny Miller.

The actor and former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star, who has played Adam Barton in the ITV soap for eight years, shared his love for his “best friend” and “brother” over Instagram.

On Tuesday he posted a heart-warming snap of the pair dressed up and wrote: “My last ep tonight just so happens to fall on this mans birthday!!

“What a guy not many people like you out there brother you literally are one in a million! Never did I think joining Emmerdale 8 (years) ago I’d end up meeting a friend like you…a best friend …

“Love you with all my heart happy bday brother xx.”

Miller responded on Twitter: “You break my heart. My brother. Love you. X”

Thomas’ last scenes on the show saw Miller’s character, Aaron Dingle, break him out of a prison van so he could escape jail after falsely confessing to the murder of Emma Barton.

With some emotional parting words for his wife and mother rounding off the hour-long episode, he boarded a container ship and disappeared.

Fans took to Twitter to share their relief at his freedom, but their dismay at his leaving.

One commented: “So Glad Adam got away he didn’t deserve prison Going 2 miss him so much one of my faves…#ByeAdam @adamthomas21 @emmerdale #emmerdale.”

“#Emmerdale omg…bye Adam can’t believe he’s gone!! Fantastic actor!! Gutted!!” added another.

One fan Tweeted the actor directly: “@adamthomas21 can’t believe your time on emmerdale is over, you are a credit to yourself and your family…I’m going to miss Adam.”

Another wrote: “#adam leaving on #Emmerdale was a real tear jerker,” while another similar added: “Crying me eyes out here. Come back Adam!!! #Emmerdale #sosad.”

:: Emmerdale continues on ITV at 7pm on Wednesday.

