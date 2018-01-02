Justin Timberlake shares new album name and release date

The chart-topping singer will be back with a new album in one month.

Justin Timberlake has delighted fans by finally unveiling the name of his forthcoming new album as Man Of The Woods.

In a video teaser for the record, Timberlake offers fans a sneak preview of what to expect, with snippets of music playing over clips of him walking through fields and a snowy landscape.

His wife, actress Jessica Biel, also makes a brief appearance in the video, as does producer and rapper Pharrell Williams, who describes one of the album’s songs as a “smash”.

The new effort, Timberlake’s fifth studio album, will be released on February 2, two days before he performs at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake says in the video: “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written – where I’m from.”

“And it’s personal.”

Along with the video, shared on Timberlake’s Twitter, he hinted he will release a new song on Friday.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (Justin Timberlake Twitter grab)

Man Of The Woods follows his 2013 albums The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2.

It will also mark the first new music since the 36-year-old singer-songwriter’s 2016 single Can’t Stop The Feeling for the film Trolls.

Fans of the former NSync star took to Twitter to share their excitement at the news of the album.

One admirer wrote: “Justin Timberlake dropping a new album!!?? Very excited about this!! He is easily one of my favourite artists of all time.”

Another declared it the “best news of 2018 so far”.

“Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album next month and I’ve never been happier. Yes thank you 2018,” one said.

One mirrored the sentiment, and joked: “2018 has been saved as news released this morning indicates that yes, Justin Timberlake has once again located sexy and will bring it back.”

Three of Timberlake’s four albums have topped the UK charts, with his latest record peaking at number two.

