Kim Kardashian's son Saint is 'home and all better' after hospital visit

The reality TV star praised her little boy as "so resilient" and "strong".

Kim Kardashian has revealed her son Saint is back at home and recovering after being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

The reality TV star, who has two-year-old son Saint and four-year-old daughter North with husband Kanye West, said their “end of the year was challenging” after the health scare.

However, she added that her little boy is “so resilient” and will probably consider the ride in the ambulance as “cool”.

Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging.

“Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!”

Along with a picture of herself holding Saint, she added: “He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

It was previously reported by entertainment website TMZ that Saint, who turned two in December, was rushed to hospital last week after contracting the condition and was released on Saturday.

