Dancing On Ice stars in final countdown for first live show

The celebrities have told their social media followers of their excitement and nerves ahead of Sunday's opener.

Celebrities taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice are gearing up for their final few days of training ahead of this Sunday’s opening night.

Famous faces such as Cheryl Baker, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, Donna Air and Bake Off winner Candice Brown will be strutting their stuff on the rink when the skating show returns to television.

And as the live opener fast approaches, the celebrities have been documenting their last-minute nerves as they pack up and head to London for a week of intensive practice.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent described how she had waited “nine long months to get me to this point”.

She wrote: “I’ve sat and worried, I’ve analysed everything, I’ve pictured every situation I could possibly be in, I’ve made up a couple of go to dance moves JUST IN CASE I mess up, Ive thought about if I fall over I’m just going to lie there and play dead(so don’t worry), I’ve over thought everything, panicked, cried, got frustrated with my partner, fell over, not slept, has countless amounts of bruises, wondered about the “ifs and buts” but never once thought of backing out or told myself don’t do it.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone around me for always encouraging me to better myself and to keep pushing myself.”

Former X Factor contestant and I’m A Celebrity camp mate Jake Quickenden wrote on Twitter: “How is it less than a week till the first live show”, adding he was “very excited” and planning to “work as hard as I can”.

How is it less than a week till the first live show @dancingonice not gonna lie I’m bobbing my pants but also very excited!! Gonna work as hard as I can and see where it gets me 🙌🏼⛸ #newchapter — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) January 1, 2018

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring described it as a “big week”, while athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton said she was looking forward to meeting up with the “crew”.

Another Corrie favourite, Antony Cotton, tweeted a picture of his packed bags, saying: “Bags packed and I’m all set for a rollercoaster week with @YayItsBrandee and the rest of the @dancingonice nutters. See you on the ice!”

Bags packed and I’m all set for a rollercoaster week with @YayItsBrandee and the rest of the @dancingonice nutters. See you on the ice! pic.twitter.com/B6a9tZX5UB — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) January 1, 2018

Dancing On Ice, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns to ITV on January 7 at 6pm.

