Jessica Alba welcomes a son on New Year's Eve

1st Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The Sin City star already has two daughters.

Jessica Alba has given birth to a baby boy.

The Hollywood star, 36, and her husband Cash Warren welcomed their new arrival on December 31 – and said it was the perfect way to see in 2018.

Alba shared a picture of newborn Hayes on Instagram and wrote: “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17.

“Best gift to ring in the New Year!!

“Cash and I feel so blessed.”

Alba and Warren are already parents to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six.

The actress said they “are already obsessed with their new baby bro”.

She added the hashtag “#familyof5”.

© Press Association 2018

