Myleene Klass recreates I'm A Celebrity shower scene

Myleene's shower in the jungle rejuvenated her career in 2006.

Myleene Klass kicked off 2018 by recreating her famous bikini shower scene from 11 years ago.

The singer and presenter, 39, made a huge splash and gave her career a boost when she showered in a skimpy white swimsuit during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2006.

Klass revisited the moment with her first tweets of 2018, sharing two snaps online showing her in a similar two-piece.

The first shows the mother-of-two standing at the base of a waterfall and is captioned “Don’t go chasing…” with some water emojis.

The second shows the star standing among some trees.

“Jungle is masssive.” she wrote, adding a picture of a palm tree.

