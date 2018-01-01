Myleene Klass recreates I'm A Celebrity shower scene

1st Jan 18 | Entertainment News

Myleene's shower in the jungle rejuvenated her career in 2006.

Myleene Klass kicked off 2018 by recreating her famous bikini shower scene from 11 years ago.

The singer and presenter, 39, made a huge splash and gave her career a boost when she showered in a skimpy white swimsuit during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2006.

Klass revisited the moment with her first tweets of 2018, sharing two snaps online showing her in a similar two-piece.

The first shows the mother-of-two standing at the base of a waterfall and is captioned “Don’t go chasing…” with some water emojis.

The second shows the star standing among some trees.

“Jungle is masssive.” she wrote, adding a picture of a palm tree.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland

National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland
9 things I learned going booze-free for a month

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month
Susanna Reid: Don't change! How about that for a new year's resolution?

Susanna Reid: Don't change! How about that for a new year's resolution?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Signs your child's lonely and 10 tips on how to help them

Signs your child's lonely and 10 tips on how to help them
Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?
Phyllis Logan: Downton Abbey cast asked to keep dates free for movie in 2018

Phyllis Logan: Downton Abbey cast asked to keep dates free for movie in 2018
The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music

The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music