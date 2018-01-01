Khloe Kardashian shares 'nerves and anxiety' about her first pregnancy

She is expecting her first baby with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken of her “nerves and anxiety” ahead of the birth of her first child.

The reality star, who recently announced she is six months pregnant, said she is excited for everything she will experience in 2018.

Sharing her top nine photos of the year on Instagram, she wrote: “I cannot begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!

“Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018!”

She added: “2017 you’ve been good to me but I can NOT wait for 2018!!

“Honour the past year by celebrating your joys, mourning your losses, and shaking your head at the wonder of it all!

“We, as people, tend to spend a lot of time and attention watering the weeds.

“And then, we’re growing the weeds rather than watering the flowers and rejoicing!

“I have worked hard on being a positive person. I want to reflect and be grateful for all of the beauty that I have experienced this past year.

“We all have drama in our lives so let’s rejoice in the positives and not dwell on the negatives. This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness!”

Kardashian’s sister Kim is also expecting her third child in the new year, via surrogate, and her step-sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first baby, although she has not confirmed the news.

