Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright ring in new year with a kiss

1st Jan 18 | Entertainment News

The couple lived apart for much of 2017 due to work commitments.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrated the new year with a kiss after spending months apart as they worked on separate projects.

The couple, who were recently reunited after Keegan finished filming on the new series of Our Girl in Nepal and South Africa, spent a romantic evening together in Los Angeles.

Wright, who now lives in the US city where he works for entertainment show Extra, shared a video on his Instagram stories of the couple kissing alongside an emoji of a smiley face with heart-shaped eyes.

(Mark Wright/Instagram)

Keegan joined Wright in the US as he returned to work after the Christmas break and he shared snaps of the couple cuddling after enjoying a sunset hike.

(Mark Wright/Instagram)

He captioned one of the pictures: “Last sunset of 2017 stateside. Bring on 2018. Live, love, learn, grow, progress, stay healthy. happy new year x”

Wright celebrated the end of their time apart on December 2, 2017 when he posted a picture of his wife in costume on set and captioned it: “Done. 8 months away from home, away from loved ones. @michkeegan you amaze me more & more every day.

“I’m so proud of you, words can’t even explain. It’s going to be the best Christmas ever !! I love you so much my little trooper x”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Susanna Reid: Don't change! How about that for a new year's resolution?

Susanna Reid: Don't change! How about that for a new year's resolution?
Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage

Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage
Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month
Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours

Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours
The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music

The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music
Katie Piper reveals name of second baby daughter

Katie Piper reveals name of second baby daughter