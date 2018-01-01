Ugly Betty's America Ferrera expecting first baby

The actress announced the news in a festive Instagram post.

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, 33, shared the news in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post in which she and husband Ryan Piers Williams sported festive glasses in the shape of 2018.

Ferrera, best known for her role as Betty Suarez in the hit comedy Ugly Betty, can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera and holding up a babygrow with the words ‘Mas besos (por favor)’ written across the front.

The expression translates as ‘More kisses (please).

She captioned the picture: “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!”

Williams, who has been married to Ferrera since 2011, shared the same photo, writing: “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!”

