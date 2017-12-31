Susanna Reid: Don't change! How about that for a new year's resolution?

31st Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Many fans agreed with the presenter.

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid has shared her novel idea for a new year’s resolution, suggesting to fans: “Don’t change!”

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 47, said people should recognise that they are “already enough” and stop judging themselves against social media standards.

She wrote on Instagram: “DON’T CHANGE! How about that for a resolution?

“Stop setting yourself up for failure. Don’t use social media as judge or standard-setter.

“You are already enough. Let things unfold.

“Happy New Year.”

Reid’s message went down well on the site, where many followers agreed with her.

“True and well said,” wrote one, while another said: “Probably the best thing I’ve seen written on a social media platform, amen to you, have a great 2018.”

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy
She said yes! Aston Merrygold engaged to his pregnant partner

She said yes! Aston Merrygold engaged to his pregnant partner
Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?
The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music

The year in music: 2017's biggest stories from the world of music
National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland

National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland
8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review

8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review