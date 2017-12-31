Love Island seeks new residents for the reality show villa

31st Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The ITV2 show is looking for new people hoping to find love.

Love Island is seeking new applicants for its 2018 series.

The ITV2 show is looking for new young people hoping to find love in the villa, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on

The show, which was a ratings hit over the summer, will return for a fourth series in 2018.

A statement from the channel said: “Once again the islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of enjoying a long hot summer of love and romance.

“But to remain on the island, they will have to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.”

Cetinay and Davies were voted winners of the 2017 series, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, but announced their split earlier this month.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who won the show in 2015, welcomed their first child together, son Freddie-George, on December 13.

The third series, hosted by Caroline Flack, ran from June 5 to July 24 2017.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy
Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend

Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend
Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage

Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rylan denies This Morning 'axe', says he needs a break

Rylan denies This Morning 'axe', says he needs a break
National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland

National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland
8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review

8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review
Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?