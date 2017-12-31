Gemma Atkinson reunites with Strictly partner Aljaz Skorjanec at football match

31st Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The duo were joined by the dancer's wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a reunion with her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec to watch a football match.

The duo were joined by the dancer’s wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara for the excursion to see Manchester United play Southampton at Old Trafford.

The group in the stands with Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Manchester United group managing director Richard Arnold (centre)
The group in the stands with Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Manchester United group managing director Richard Arnold (centre) (Dave Thompson/PA)

In a video shared by Atkinson on Instagram she said she was “extremely chuffed” to reunite with the couple.

So happy! 🤗🤗🤗🤗 @aljazskorjanec @jmanrara

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on

In another clip shared on the site, Manrara can be seen saying: “There are two types of football fan,” as her husband expressed his glee at the match, while Atkinson complained: “It’s freezing.”

She captioned the video: “I was there for the pre match meal.”

Skorjanec also shared a picture of the group posing with trophies and performing their own impromptu press conference.

He and Atkinson made it to the final of the dancing competition but were beaten by Holby City’s Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?
8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review

8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review
Rylan denies This Morning 'axe', says he needs a break

Rylan denies This Morning 'axe', says he needs a break

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy
Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage

Judge grants divorce to Louise and Jamie Redknapp after 19-year marriage
Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend

Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend
Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin