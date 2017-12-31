Gemma Atkinson reunites with Strictly partner Aljaz Skorjanec at football match

The duo were joined by the dancer's wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a reunion with her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec to watch a football match.

The duo were joined by the dancer’s wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara for the excursion to see Manchester United play Southampton at Old Trafford.

The group in the stands with Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Manchester United group managing director Richard Arnold (centre) (Dave Thompson/PA)

In a video shared by Atkinson on Instagram she said she was “extremely chuffed” to reunite with the couple.

In another clip shared on the site, Manrara can be seen saying: “There are two types of football fan,” as her husband expressed his glee at the match, while Atkinson complained: “It’s freezing.”

She captioned the video: “I was there for the pre match meal.”

Skorjanec also shared a picture of the group posing with trophies and performing their own impromptu press conference.

He and Atkinson made it to the final of the dancing competition but were beaten by Holby City’s Joe McFadden and his partner Katya Jones.

© Press Association 2017